Ryan Manning News: Whips in seven crosses

Manning had one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Leicester City.

Manning led the Southampton attacking effort Saturday with seven attempted crosses (three accurate), though the Saints were unable to muster a goal in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City. The defender also led the team with five corners while tracking back to make four clearances and an interception during his 90-minute shift. Manning has started on the left side of the Southampton formation in eight successive fixtures and has supplied one assist over that span; his lone goal contribution on the season.