Ryan McAidoo Injury: Not in squad against Arsenal

McAidoo (undisclosed) is not part of Manchester City's squad for Sunday's Community Shield against Arsenal, the club announced.

McAidoo had a small problem during preseason but has since been training with the team, according to coach Enzo Maresca, who noted he had worked with the group ahead of this fixture. His omission from the matchday squad here suggests he remains more of a fringe option, in line with expectations that he'll primarily feature for the academy sides while occasionally factoring into cup contention. McAidoo is expected to continue developing with City's youth setup this season.