Ryan McAidoo Injury: Returns from small problem

McAidoo (undisclosed) had a small problem in preseason but has since worked with the team ahead of Sunday's Community Shield against Arsenal, according to coach Enzo Maresca. "The only one is [Ryan] McAidoo. In pre-season he had a small problem but he has worked with us."

McAidoo made his senior debut in the FA Cup third round against Exeter last season, having impressed throughout the campaign in Premier League 2, the FA Youth Cup, UEFA Youth League and EFL Trophy. He should hold a similar role heading into 2026/27, primarily featuring for the academy sides while remaining a fringe option for cup involvement with the first team.