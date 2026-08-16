Ryan Mmaee Injury: Out with muscle problem

Mmaee picked up a muscular injury and was not considered for the Apertura week four meeting with Tigres, the club reported Saturday.

Mmaee had played regularly earlier this season, although he had yet to score for Atlas through six appearances between the Apertura and Leagues Cup, a disappointing return for a player brought in as the starting center-forward to anchor the attack. Both Florian Monzon and Jose Martin have stepped up as the available forward options in his absence, forming a front two in the last clash against Tigres. The muscle injury adds a physical setback to what has already been a difficult start, and Mmaee will need to hit the ground running on his return if he's to justify his place in the XI.