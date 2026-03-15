Ryan Porteous News: 13 clearances in win

Porteous registered one tackle (one won) and 13 clearances in Saturday's 2-0 victory against St. Louis City SC.

Porteous lined up in the heart of LAFC's back line and helped the hosts manage a game where St. Louis actually controlled more possession and fired more total shots. He handled constant pressure, particularly on set pieces, with LAFC defending nine corners yet still walking away with another clean sheet. Backed by Hugo Lloris and with LAFC holding the line until the late goals arrived, Porteous delivered a disciplined defensive performance with an impressive 13 clearances along with one tackle and two blocks, continuing to show the quality he flashed late last season for the Black and Gold while emerging as the clear leader of the back line this year.