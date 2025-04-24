Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Ryan Raposo headshot

Ryan Raposo News: Signs with LAFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Raposo has signed a one-year contract with LAFC on Thursday. The deal also includes an option for the 2026 campaign.

The Black & Gold were aiming to add depth in midfield, and Raposo fills that need in the same way that Frankie Amaya, who was signed on loan from Toluca, also covers that. Raposo spent the 2024 season with the Whitecaps, starting in 18 of 32 appearances while tallying three goals and four assists.

Ryan Raposo
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now