Ryan Raposo News: Signs with LAFC

Raposo has signed a one-year contract with LAFC on Thursday. The deal also includes an option for the 2026 campaign.

The Black & Gold were aiming to add depth in midfield, and Raposo fills that need in the same way that Frankie Amaya, who was signed on loan from Toluca, also covers that. Raposo spent the 2024 season with the Whitecaps, starting in 18 of 32 appearances while tallying three goals and four assists.