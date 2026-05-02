Ryan Sailor Injury: Remains out

Sailor (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Sporting Kansas City.

Sailor has been unable to shake the knee issue that had kept him on the injury report despite being upgraded to questionable heading into the weekend, with the coaching staff deciding against including him in the squad for Saturday's clash. The younger fullback has limited fantasy appeal at this stage of his development, so his continued absence is unlikely to significantly impact the side's plans in the immediate term. His situation will be monitored in the coming days as the club hopes the upgrade to questionable this week proves to be a step toward a return to full availability shortly.