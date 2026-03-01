Ryan Sailor headshot

Ryan Sailor Injury: Remains without timetable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Sailer (knee) remains without a timetable of return, per head coach Brian Schmetzer via Niko Moreno of Sounder at Heart.

Sailor will remain on the shelf for the time being as there is no clear answer to his recover from his knee injury. He had minimal playing time last season with Inter Miami as well due to injury, appearing just five times in 2025, clocking in just 94 minutes of play.

Ryan Sailor
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now