Ryan Sailor Injury: Remains without timetable
Sailer (knee) remains without a timetable of return, per head coach Brian Schmetzer via Niko Moreno of Sounder at Heart.
Sailor will remain on the shelf for the time being as there is no clear answer to his recover from his knee injury. He had minimal playing time last season with Inter Miami as well due to injury, appearing just five times in 2025, clocking in just 94 minutes of play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now