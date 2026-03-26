Ryan Sailor Injury: Set to miss another 3-4 weeks

Sailor (knee) "is still three or four weeks away" from returning to action, coach Brian Schmetzer told reporters Thursday, per Jackson Felts of KJR radio.

Sailor will likely have to sit out at least the next three MLS matchups before making his Sounders debut following a winter move from Inter Miami. The defender has recorded just 10 minutes of play over the last seven months, so his return to action might be a gradual one. Both Jackson Ragen and Antino Lopez are now expected to see increased action in Sailor's absence.