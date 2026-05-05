Ryan Sailor headshot

Ryan Sailor Injury: Training separately

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Sailor (knee) worked apart from the rest of the team during Tuesday's practice, per Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports.

Sailor has been inactive since October as he continues to work on his recovery from a significant injury. The defender can't be expected to see a lot of minutes until after the World Cup break, but he could at least aim to resume full training in upcoming weeks. Both Jackson Ragen and Alexander Roldan will likely stay put in central defense in the short term.

Ryan Sailor
Seattle Sounders FC
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