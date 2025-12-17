Sailor was drafted ninth overall by Miami in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft and made 24 appearances in his first season, followed by 20 additional appearances across all competitions from 2023 to 2024, including one goal in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, and five appearances in 2025 as Miami won its first MLS Cup. Prior to turning professional, he made 49 appearances for the University of Washington from 2017 to 2021, scoring 10 goals and three assists, including six goals and two assists during his 2021 senior season. Sailor is joining Sounders as a free agent and will aim to find some playing time in the MLS after a difficult season for the midfielder due to injuries.