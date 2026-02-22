Ryan Schewe headshot

Ryan Schewe Injury: Still not training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Schewe (hand) has yet to return to training for Sporting Kansas City, reports Daniel Sperry of the KC Star.

Schewe remains out of training as he deals with a hand injury. He is only expected to be a third string keeper, so his absence should not cause much of an impact for the tea.

Ryan Schewe
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Schewe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Schewe See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 21, 2024