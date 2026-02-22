Ryan Schewe Injury: Still not training
Schewe (hand) has yet to return to training for Sporting Kansas City, reports Daniel Sperry of the KC Star.
Schewe remains out of training as he deals with a hand injury. He is only expected to be a third string keeper, so his absence should not cause much of an impact for the tea.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Schewe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Schewe See More