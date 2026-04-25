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Ryan Sessegnon Injury: Forced off against Aston Villa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Sessegnon (undisclosed) was forced off in the 81st minute of Saturday's clash against Aston Villa after pulling up with an injury, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain, the club posted.

Sessegnon will be assessed over the coming days before a clearer picture emerges on the nature and severity of the issue. The club provided no immediate details beyond confirming he was forced into a late exit, and Fulham will be hoping it is nothing serious heading into the final stretch of the Premier League season. Antonee Robinson is expected to resume a starting role at left-back if Sessegnon needs to sit out any upcoming fixtures.

Ryan Sessegnon
Fulham
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