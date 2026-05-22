Ryan Sessegnon Injury: In contention to play Sunday

Sessegnon (hamstring) could be an option for Sunday's game against Newcastle United, according to manager Marco Silva. "Sess is training with the team, good signs from him. But another session tomorrow, so we will take a decision on him, whether to use him in the last game, with pre-season in mind."

Sessegnon has missed Fulham's last three games, but the fact that he's taken part in training suggests the left-back could be an option for the season finale. A final call on his availability will be made after Saturday's training sesssion, but if he doesn't start, look for Antonee Robinson to remain at left-back.