Sessegnon is still recovering from his hamstring injury and will miss at least one more match, eyeing a potential return in the coming games. This is huge news for the defender as he can anticipate a return in January, potentially in the next few weeks, with four games between now and Jan. 10. He was their regular on the left side of the defense when fit, so they are waiting on his return, although he has likely lost his job to Antonee Robinson after his return from injury, probably needing to find a new spot in the team.