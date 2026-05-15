Ryan Sessegnon Injury: Remains out
Sessegnon (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Wolves, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fulhamish. "Sess is out."
Sessegnon is not an option once again and will continue sidelined due to his hamstring injury, missing a third straight match. Unfortunately for the club, this limits them at full-back, as the defender has started in 20 games at left-back this season. Luckily, the club has a viable replacement in Antonee Robinson, who will likely start at left-back while Sessegnon works towards the season finale.
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