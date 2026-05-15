Ryan Sessegnon headshot

Ryan Sessegnon Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Sessegnon (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Wolves, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fulhamish. "Sess is out."

Sessegnon is not an option once again and will continue sidelined due to his hamstring injury, missing a third straight match. Unfortunately for the club, this limits them at full-back, as the defender has started in 20 games at left-back this season. Luckily, the club has a viable replacement in Antonee Robinson, who will likely start at left-back while Sessegnon works towards the season finale.

Ryan Sessegnon
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Sessegnon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Sessegnon See More
FPL GW37 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Gameweek 37
SOC
FPL GW37 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Gameweek 37
Author Image
Brad Mayor
2 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
67 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
70 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
74 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
74 days ago