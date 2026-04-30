Ryan Sessegnon Injury: Set to miss two games

Sessegnon (hamstring) is set to miss the next two matches, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fullhamish. "Not good news about Sess, he will be out of the next game and probably the game after too."

Sessegnon is going to hit the sidelines after pulling up with an injuy last match, as the defender is suffering from a hamstring injury. Unfortunately for the defender, it appears he will miss at least two games, leaving him as an option for only the final two games of the season. This will leave the club without a viable option at left-back, leaving the role to Antonee Robinson for the time being. Sessegnon will hope for a quick turnaround, possibly only missing one game, even though two games out appear likely.