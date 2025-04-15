Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Sessegnon headshot

Ryan Sessegnon News: Just one shot on target in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Sessegnon had three shots (one on goal) in Monday's 1-0 loss against AFC Bournemouth.

Sessegnon was not at his best Monday. The attacking midfielder managed to place just one shot on target and had two other attempts blocked. He won only two of the nine duels he engaged in and unsurprisingly was subbed after 57 minutes. This game was in contrast to the sharp form he has been demonstrating recently, he bagged two and created an assist from the Cottagers previous four matches.

Ryan Sessegnon
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now