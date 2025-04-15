Ryan Sessegnon News: Just one shot on target in loss

Sessegnon had three shots (one on goal) in Monday's 1-0 loss against AFC Bournemouth.

Sessegnon was not at his best Monday. The attacking midfielder managed to place just one shot on target and had two other attempts blocked. He won only two of the nine duels he engaged in and unsurprisingly was subbed after 57 minutes. This game was in contrast to the sharp form he has been demonstrating recently, he bagged two and created an assist from the Cottagers previous four matches.