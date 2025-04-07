Ryan Sessegnon News: Nets rare goal

Sessegnon scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Liverpool.

Sessegnon isn't generally a major offensive threat, but he made the most of his only shot on goal Sunday, finding the back of the net. The left-back tends to be a more defensive option, and a bench option at that. He got the start at right-wing Sunday and he thrived in the role, finding the back of the net and creating a chance. If he continues in that role he would have more upside moving forward.