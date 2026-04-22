Ryan Sessegnon News: Option accepted

Sessegnon has extended his time with Fulham through the 2026/27 season, according to his club.

Sessegnon is not going to leave Fulham this offseason after the club decided to pick up his option, leaving him with the team through the next season. He has been a solid contributor to the team since joining last season, appearing in 42 games in league play. This season, he currently has two goals and one assist in 26 appearances (19 starts), earning a decent role on the flanks of the field this campaign.