Ryan Sessegnon News: Productive in Sunday's win
Sessegnon generated two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.
Sessegnon had a productive day versus his former club Sunday, highlighted by his two accurate crosses and one chance created. He also played very well on the defensive end, recording six clearances, two tackles and two interception as the team held Spurs to just one shot on target throughout the match. He completed the full 90 minutes in his fourth consecutive match.
