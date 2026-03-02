Ryan Sessegnon headshot

Ryan Sessegnon News: Productive in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Sessegnon generated two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Sessegnon had a productive day versus his former club Sunday, highlighted by his two accurate crosses and one chance created. He also played very well on the defensive end, recording six clearances, two tackles and two interception as the team held Spurs to just one shot on target throughout the match. He completed the full 90 minutes in his fourth consecutive match.

Ryan Sessegnon
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Sessegnon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Sessegnon See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago