Ryan Sessegnon News: Returns as substitute Sunday

Sessegnon (hamstring) is on the bench for Sunday's season finale against Newcastle United.

Sessegnon has been included in the squad after the final call following Saturday's training session returned a sufficiently positive outcome, with manager Marco Silva opting for a cautious approach by keeping him among the substitutes despite the good signs from his return to training after three consecutive absences. The left-back has been a valuable contributor this season, scoring three goals, providing one assist and tallying 48 tackles, 25 interceptions and 63 clearances across 27 Premier League appearances including 20 starts. Coach Marco Silva's mention of pre-season considerations suggests the club will not push him beyond what is necessary in the final fixture of the campaign.