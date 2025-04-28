Ryan Sessegnon News: Scores late winner
Sessegnon scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Southampton.
Sessegnon headed a cross back across his body in second half stoppage time Saturday to give Fulham their second goal in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Southampton. The goal capped a menacing 90-minute shift for the defender who created four chances in the attacking third and also tracked-back to make seven tackles (three won) and four clearances defensively. Sessegnon has started in four successive fixtures, scoring twice and assisting once while creating six chances.
