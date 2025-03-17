Ryan Sessegnon News: Scores versus former club

Sessegnon scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Sessegnon was subbed onto the pitch in the 87th minute and just a minute later scored an excellent goal versus his former club. It marked his second goal of the season, both of which have come in the last three matches. He is not typically known for his goalscoring, highlighted by the fact that those two goals tie his career-high for goals in a domestic league campaign.