Ryan Trevitt News: Set to leave Brentford

Trevitt will depart Brentford when his contract expires this summer after five years at the club, the club announced.

Trevitt joined Brentford B in late 2020 and made five first-team appearances across all competitions, but saw his development repeatedly hampered by serious injuries during loan spells at Exeter City and Wigan Athletic. Director of football Phil Giles expressed his belief that Trevitt would have been much closer to the first team without those setbacks, praising his talent and attitude while noting he will remain at the club to complete his rehabilitation before moving on.