Ryan Yates Injury: Out against Leeds United

Yates (undisclosed) will not be part of Nottingham Forest's matchday squad for Saturday's season opener against Leeds, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "Yates and Savona won't make the matchday squad. But we still have 23 fit players, which means five can't make the squad. Everyone has had a chance to show through pre-season that they can help the team in winning games and I have to take a decision by tomorrow. But these two players can't make the squad."

Yates had already missed Forest's final preseason friendly against Brest after playing 45 minutes against Bayer Leverkusen, and his exclusion here appears more about squad numbers than injury given manager Oliver Glasner's framing. The midfielder is expected to play a rotational role this season, with Nicolas Dominguez, Ibrahim Sangare and Xaver Schlager ahead of him in the midfield pecking order.