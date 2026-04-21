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Ryan Yates News: Assists off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Yates assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Burnley.

Yates came off the bench and contributed in just 14 minutes, delivering a cross to set up Morgan Gibbs-White's third goal and register his second league assist of the season. The midfielder has seen his role significantly reduced in the league this season, making only one league start compared to 18 in the previous campaign.

Ryan Yates
Nottingham Forest
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