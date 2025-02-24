Ryan Yates News: Bags late consolation goal

Yates scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-3 defeat against Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Yates tried to give Forest one last sign of hope as the game came to an end Sunday, scoring in the 90th minute but still falling a goal short of the draw. He did this only appearing off the bench for 14 minutes, now having two goals on the season. He also picked up a yellow card, his seventh of the campaign.