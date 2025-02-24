Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Yates headshot

Ryan Yates News: Bags late consolation goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Yates scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-3 defeat against Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Yates tried to give Forest one last sign of hope as the game came to an end Sunday, scoring in the 90th minute but still falling a goal short of the draw. He did this only appearing off the bench for 14 minutes, now having two goals on the season. He also picked up a yellow card, his seventh of the campaign.

Ryan Yates
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now