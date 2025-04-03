Ryan Yates News: Registers first assist

Yates assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 victory against Manchester United.

Yates was primarily entrusted with defensive duties in Tuesday's win against Manchester United, but was still able to contribute in attack. In 90 minutes played, the midfielder tallied one assist, made six passes into the final third, in addition to making two interceptions and winning eight of his 13 duels. The assist was Yates' first of the Premier League season, and admittedly, Anthony Elanga did make a run from Nottingham Forest's own half to score the goal once he received Yates' original pass. Still, the 27 year old will be happy to finally notch at least one assist on the season.