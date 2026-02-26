Ryan Yates News: Suffers finger issue

Yates suffered a dislocated finger during Thursday's 2-1 defeat against Fenerbahce in the Europa League but that will not sideline him moving forward, coach Vitor Perreira said in a press conference, according to Jak Netting from VAVEL. "I think he's okay, the finger is not important to play. He has a true spirit."

