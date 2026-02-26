Ryan Yates News: Suffers finger issue
Yates suffered a dislocated finger during Thursday's 2-1 defeat against Fenerbahce in the Europa League but that will not sideline him moving forward, coach Vitor Perreira said in a press conference, according to Jak Netting from VAVEL. "I think he's okay, the finger is not important to play. He has a true spirit."
Yates was forced off at halftime in Thursday's Europa League loss to Fenerbahce after dislocating a finger. New manager Vitor Pereira said the midfielder should be available going forward, though the situation will continue to be monitored. Even if he were to miss time, it would not shake up the starting XI, as he has primarily filled a rotational role for Forest this season.
