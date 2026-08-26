Ryunosuke Sato headshot

Ryunosuke Sato News: Poor showing offensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Sato had four shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat against Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 26th minute.

Though Sato put up four shots and five crosses, he didn't have a single accurate service and only one of his shots found the frame. That'll sting in a 1-0 loss. The midfielder has an interesting matchup looming as Alaves did allow 56 goals a year ago in LaLiga but have only conceded once through two games this season.

Ryunosuke Sato
Valencia
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