Saad Agouzoul News: Loaned to Poland

Agouzoul has been sent on loan to Radomiak Radom from Auxerre, according to his parent club.

Agouzoul has been sent on loan for the remainder of the season, as he will serve in Poland until June 2025. This comes after not seeing a single minute of play in the league this season, not even appearing on the team sheet. That said, he has no role in the team and will hope to improve his spot following his loan.