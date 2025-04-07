Saba Goglichidze News: Solid in Cagliari match

Goglichidze had one cross (zero accurate) and four tackles (three won) and seven clearances in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cagliari.

Goglichidze didn't fill it up like other Cagliari defenders but had a strong showing nonetheless, helping his team keep its first clean sheet in ages. He might fall out of the XI once Ardian Ismajli (thigh) returns since Luca Marianucci is outplaying him. He has tallied 15 tackles (10 won), six interceptions, 30 clearances and three blocks in his last six displays (all starts).