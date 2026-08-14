Saba Lobzhanidze headshot

Saba Lobzhanidze Injury: Questionable with muscle soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 4:17pm

Lobzhanidze was listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup versus Minnesota United as he deals with muscle soreness, the MLS announced Friday.

Lobzhanidze has been one of RSL's most dangerous wide attackers, capable of creating and scoring either from a starting or bench role, and muscle soreness putting him in doubt is a meaningful concern for a club already managing significant absences across the lineup. If he's eventually ruled out, the team will lose an offensive asset, and Diego Luna will likely benefit with increased playing time and set pieces.

Saba Lobzhanidze
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saba Lobzhanidze See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saba Lobzhanidze See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 12, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part I
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part I
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 5, 2024