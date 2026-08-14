Saba Lobzhanidze Injury: Questionable with muscle soreness

Lobzhanidze was listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup versus Minnesota United as he deals with muscle soreness, the MLS announced Friday.

Lobzhanidze has been one of RSL's most dangerous wide attackers, capable of creating and scoring either from a starting or bench role, and muscle soreness putting him in doubt is a meaningful concern for a club already managing significant absences across the lineup. If he's eventually ruled out, the team will lose an offensive asset, and Diego Luna will likely benefit with increased playing time and set pieces.