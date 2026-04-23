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Saba Lobzhanidze News: Active day attacking

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Lobzhanidze recorded four shots (two on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus New England Revolution.

Lobzhanidze received the start Wednesday after he was given rest from the bench in the last outing, recording 79 minutes of play. He would remain active on the field but is still in search of a goal contribution this season, recording four shots and eight crosses in the loss.

Saba Lobzhanidze
Atlanta United
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