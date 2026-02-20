Saba Lobzhanidze News: Available going forward

Lobzhanidze (groin) is not listed as injured in the team's availability report for the 2026 season opener against Cincinnati.

Lobzhanidze could have a chance to feature in the first few weeks of the new season but might be used as a substitute for either Miguel Almiron or Luke Brennan. The Georgian saw his involvement diminish at the end of last year, in which he finished with a run of 17 league matches without a single goal or assist. Still, his return should boost the team's attacking threat assuming he can record some minutes in every game.