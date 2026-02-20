Saba Lobzhanidze headshot

Saba Lobzhanidze News: Available going forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Lobzhanidze (groin) is not listed as injured in the team's availability report for the 2026 season opener against Cincinnati.

Lobzhanidze could have a chance to feature in the first few weeks of the new season but might be used as a substitute for either Miguel Almiron or Luke Brennan. The Georgian saw his involvement diminish at the end of last year, in which he finished with a run of 17 league matches without a single goal or assist. Still, his return should boost the team's attacking threat assuming he can record some minutes in every game.

