Saba Lobzhanidze News: Back in starting XI
Lobzhanidze had two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Chicago Fire.
Lobzhanidze is back in the starting XI after four matches off the bench, playing 78 minutes Saturday. He would whip in five crosses, tying a match high for this season. With only three starts in seven appearances this season, he still has yet to earn a goal contribution.
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