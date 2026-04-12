Saba Lobzhanidze News: Back in starting XI

Lobzhanidze had two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Chicago Fire.

Lobzhanidze is back in the starting XI after four matches off the bench, playing 78 minutes Saturday. He would whip in five crosses, tying a match high for this season. With only three starts in seven appearances this season, he still has yet to earn a goal contribution.