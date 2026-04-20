Saba Lobzhanidze News: Back to the bench
Lobzhanidze registered two crosses in 16 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Atlanta United.
Lobzhanidze returned to a role off the bench after earning a start in the previous match. When he gets a spot start, he typically has a role on set pieces and can create from open play, but considering he's only started three of eight matches this season, his fantasy value has taken a significant hit.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saba Lobzhanidze See More