Saba Lobzhanidze News: Brace Saturday

Lobzhanidze scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus CF Montreal.

Lobzhanidze was the hero of Saturday's match for Atlanta, as the attacker not only bagged a goal in the 41st minute, but added another in the 50th. This marks his first goal contributions of the season, coming after 10 appearances.