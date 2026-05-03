Saba Lobzhanidze headshot

Saba Lobzhanidze News: Brace Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Lobzhanidze scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus CF Montreal.

Lobzhanidze was the hero of Saturday's match for Atlanta, as the attacker not only bagged a goal in the 41st minute, but added another in the 50th. This marks his first goal contributions of the season, coming after 10 appearances.

Saba Lobzhanidze
Atlanta United
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