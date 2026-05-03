Saba Lobzhanidze News: Brace Saturday
Lobzhanidze scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus CF Montreal.
Lobzhanidze was the hero of Saturday's match for Atlanta, as the attacker not only bagged a goal in the 41st minute, but added another in the 50th. This marks his first goal contributions of the season, coming after 10 appearances.
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