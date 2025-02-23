Saba Lobzhanidze News: Corner creates assist

Lobzhanidze assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-2 win over CF Montreal.

One of Lobzhanidze's corners was headed by Emmanuel Latte Lath for a goal. During 2024, the former failed to average multiple corners per appearance. If able to log them regularly, Lobzhanidze has at least an improved chance of finishing 2025 with more assists, of which he recorded three the year before. The question is whether or not Saba will maintain corner-kick duties all season.