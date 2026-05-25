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Saba Lobzhanidze News: Five crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Lobzhanidze had two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Columbus Crew.

Lobzhanidze recorded five crosses in his third straight match Sunday and he also recorded a season-high three chances created. While he was creating at a high level he struggled a bit in front of goal, only taking two off-target shots after recording at least two on-target shots in each of his last four appearances. He will now be away from club football for nearly two months due to the World Cup break.

Saba Lobzhanidze
Atlanta United
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