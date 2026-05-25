Saba Lobzhanidze News: Five crosses Sunday
Lobzhanidze had two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Columbus Crew.
Lobzhanidze recorded five crosses in his third straight match Sunday and he also recorded a season-high three chances created. While he was creating at a high level he struggled a bit in front of goal, only taking two off-target shots after recording at least two on-target shots in each of his last four appearances. He will now be away from club football for nearly two months due to the World Cup break.
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