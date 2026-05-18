Saba Lobzhanidze News: Four shots Saturday
Lobzhanidze generated four shots (two on goal), 10 crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Orlando City SC.
Lobzhanidze would start for a third match in a row Saturday as he clearly looks to have a starting role now after a bench spot through the first few games of the campaign. He would record a chance created, four shots and 10 crosses in the draw, earning plenty of opportunities but still going without a goal contribution.
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