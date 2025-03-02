Saba Lobzhanidze News: Leads match in crosses
Lobzhanidze had one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Charlotte FC.
Lobzhanidze couldn't make it two straight games with a goal contribution Saturday, as his one shot and two chances created would not equate to a goal or an assist. However, he did lead the match in crosses, whipping seven, This brings him to 12 in his two appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now