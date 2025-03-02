Saba Lobzhanidze News: Leads match in crosses

Lobzhanidze had one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Charlotte FC.

Lobzhanidze couldn't make it two straight games with a goal contribution Saturday, as his one shot and two chances created would not equate to a goal or an assist. However, he did lead the match in crosses, whipping seven, This brings him to 12 in his two appearances this season.