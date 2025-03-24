Saba Lobzhanidze News: Notches assist

Lobzhanidze assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Lobzhanidze had a solid outing Saturday, being effective per usual from his spot in the attack. He would register three crosses, three chances created and four shots, with his assist being the cherry on top. This was his second goal contribution of the season, with both being assists.