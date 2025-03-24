Fantasy Soccer
Saba Lobzhanidze headshot

Saba Lobzhanidze News: Notches assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Lobzhanidze assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Lobzhanidze had a solid outing Saturday, being effective per usual from his spot in the attack. He would register three crosses, three chances created and four shots, with his assist being the cherry on top. This was his second goal contribution of the season, with both being assists.

Saba Lobzhanidze
Atlanta United
