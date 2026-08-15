Saba Lobzhanidze News: On bench Saturday

Lobzhanidze (muscle soreness) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting against Minnesota United.

Lobzhanidze has achieved a quick recovery as he wasn't dealing with a major issue, but his potential will be reduced without guaranteed minutes of play. He has contributed a pair of assists over three substitute appearances in league play since joining Real Salt Lake from Atlanta, but he went scoreless over his last two Leagues Cup outings. Lobzhanidze could get a few set pieces when he's on the field, but he's likely to be a secondary option behind Diego Luna.