Saba Lobzhanidze News: Sends in four crosses
Lobzhanidze crossed four times (two accurate) and created a chance during Saturday's 0-0 draw with New York Red Bulls.
Lobzhanidze was held off the scoresheet, but finished tied for the team-high in crosses while creating the third most chances for his side. The attacker has one assist to go along with four shots, seven chances created and 16 crosses through the opening three matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now