Saba Lobzhanidze News: Starts opener

Lobzhanidze had two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss against FC Cincinnati.

Lobzhanidze ended last season falling out of the starting XI but reclaimed that role to begin this season, starting and playing 73 minutes. However, he would still record two shots, two crosses and a chance created. He went all of last season without a goal, after 10 in 2024, hoping to get back into decent form as Atlanta looks for a resurgence.

