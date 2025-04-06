Saba Lobzhanidze News: Whips in nine crosses
Lobzhanidze generated one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Dallas.
Lobzhandize recorded a second straight game with five or more crosses Saturday, notching seven last match and nine against Dallas. This brings him to 35 this season, although only six have been accurate. He has now gone two straight games without a goal contribution, recording two assists this season.
