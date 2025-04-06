Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Saba Lobzhanidze headshot

Saba Lobzhanidze News: Whips in nine crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Lobzhanidze generated one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Dallas.

Lobzhandize recorded a second straight game with five or more crosses Saturday, notching seven last match and nine against Dallas. This brings him to 35 this season, although only six have been accurate. He has now gone two straight games without a goal contribution, recording two assists this season.

Saba Lobzhanidze
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now