Saba Lobzhanidze headshot

Saba Lobzhanidze News: Whips in three crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Lobzhanidze registered three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Orlando City SC.

Lobzhanidze was back in the starting XI Saturday after he was only used off the bench last outing, seeing 65 minutes of work in the loss. He wasn't amazing in his time on the field, notching a chance created and three crosses. He remains at two assists in 10 appearances (nine starts) this season.

Saba Lobzhanidze
Atlanta United
