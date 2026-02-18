Sacha Boey News: Nets on lone shot

Boey scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 5-2 victory against Juventus.

Boey took a single shot during Tuesday's win and made the absolute most of it, netting in a huge win. The defender isn't a consistent offensive threat from full-back, and with how few shots he takes per match, he's not likely to score much. Boey will hope to make the most of a wide-open second leg, as Juventus chase the tie.